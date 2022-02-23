Sign up
Photo 2718
February 23: Circles
I noticed that the most common geometric shape in my house is the circle shape. These circles are on a piece of pottery on one my bookcase shelves.
23rd February 2022
23rd Feb 22
0
0
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
3129
photos
34
followers
47
following
2711
2712
2713
2714
2715
2716
2717
2718
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
22nd February 2022 4:13pm
Tags
february
,
bw
,
shapes
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2022
