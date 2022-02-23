Previous
Next
February 23: Circles by daisymiller
Photo 2718

February 23: Circles

I noticed that the most common geometric shape in my house is the circle shape. These circles are on a piece of pottery on one my bookcase shelves.
23rd February 2022 23rd Feb 22

Daisy Miller

ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
744% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise