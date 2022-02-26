Sign up
Photo 2721
February 26: Mixed Precipitation
We have had a variety of precipitation: snow, snow pellets, sleet, and freezing rain. This made an interesting pattern on the windshield.
26th February 2022
26th Feb 22
0
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
Tags
winter
,
february
,
weather
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2022
Milanie
ace
Almost looks like it came out of the car wash before the rinse cycle finished! Fun catch
February 27th, 2022
