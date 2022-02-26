Previous
February 26: Mixed Precipitation by daisymiller
February 26: Mixed Precipitation

We have had a variety of precipitation: snow, snow pellets, sleet, and freezing rain. This made an interesting pattern on the windshield.
Daisy Miller

Daisy Miller
Milanie ace
Almost looks like it came out of the car wash before the rinse cycle finished! Fun catch
February 27th, 2022  
