March 8: Orange Sky by daisymiller
March 8: Orange Sky

This image shows part of a print I bought at an art show. When I was in college, the student art department had an art sale each spring. I fell in love with this print and bought it. That was years and years ago, but I still love this print.
Daisy Miller

