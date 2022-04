March 30: Yellow Dandelion Blossom

I always treasure the yellow dandelion blossoms when they bloom in the springtime. Their blooming brings back good memories. My maternal grandmother looked forward to seeing the dandelion plants appear in the spring. She liked to cook dandelion greens. My son used to pick me dandelion bouquets when he was young. In addition, I like the dandelions because they have a cheerful yellow color.