Photo 2759
April 5: Daffodils
This is my oldest bed of daffodils. There are two kinds of daffodils in this bed. The difference between the coloration of the two types is slight. I enjoy looking out the north windows of my house and seeing these daffodils.
5th April 2022
5th Apr 22
Tags
flowers
,
spring
,
april
,
30-shots-2022
