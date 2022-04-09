Sign up
Photo 2759
April 9: Spring
On the cold, rainy days, I take pictures inside my house. On the sunny days, I pick spring flowers and place them in vases on my kitchen windowsill. Then, I can take their pictures in the comfort of my home.
9th April 2022
9th Apr 22
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
2755
2756
2757
2758
2759
2760
2761
2762
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
8th April 2022 2:52pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
flowers
spring
april
30-shots-2022
