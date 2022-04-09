Previous
April 9: Spring by daisymiller
Photo 2759

April 9: Spring

On the cold, rainy days, I take pictures inside my house. On the sunny days, I pick spring flowers and place them in vases on my kitchen windowsill. Then, I can take their pictures in the comfort of my home.
Daisy Miller

@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. Flowers are my favorite photography subjects, but I like to photograph a variety of...
