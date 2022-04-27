Sign up
Photo 2779
April 27: Road Work
Road work always begins in springtime.
27th April 2022
27th Apr 22
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. This is my second go around with the 365 project.
3192
photos
32
followers
48
following
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot ELPH 360 HS
Taken
26th April 2022 1:48pm
Tags
spring
,
april
,
machines
,
30-shots2022
