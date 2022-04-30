Previous
April 30: Bleeding Heart by daisymiller
April 30: Bleeding Heart

The Bleeding Heart is blooming. For the 30-shots2022 challenge I chose to take pictures for a "Spring" theme. I am trying to decide if I will continue to do that in May or choose to go another direction.
