Photo 2825
June 10: Coreopsis
It looks like summer when the coreopsis blooms. I have several varieties of coreopsis. I believe this is the fern leaf coreopsis.
10th June 2022
10th Jun 22
0
0
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. This is my second go around with the 365 project. I participated in 365...
3239
photos
32
followers
49
following
774% complete
2819
2820
2821
2822
2823
2824
2825
2826
Views
7
365
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
9th June 2022 3:10pm
flower
,
june
,
30dayswild2022
