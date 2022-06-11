Previous
June 11: One more plant by daisymiller
Photo 2826

June 11: One more plant

There are a lot of plant clearance sales going on this week. I could not resist buying one more plant. I could see the potential in this pot of pink geraniums.
11th June 2022

Daisy Miller

Milanie ace
Like your processing
June 12th, 2022  
