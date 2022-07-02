Sign up
Photo 2847
July 2: Combination
This frozen flower photo is of Peace lily and Chinese Evergreen.
2nd July 2022
2nd Jul 22
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. This is my second go around with the 365 project. I participated in 365...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
1st July 2022 3:59pm
Tags
flowers
summer
july
frozenflower
