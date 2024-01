January 11: Healing

This was the view as I looked out the window into the healing garden at the cancer hospital. I met with my surgeon today. She says that she thinks that since all of my cancer was removed that I do not need any cancer treatment. I hope the inner discipline doctor team thinks the same way when they meet about my case later this month. What a relief it was to hear just one doctor say, "Go do the things you were doing before. Life the rest of your life!"