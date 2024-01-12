Previous
January 12: Bergenia with oak tree leaves and a coral bell leaf by daisymiller
January 12: Bergenia with oak tree leaves and a coral bell leaf

We are in the midst of a winter storm. We are not getting much snow, but we are getting a lot of wind and dangerous wind chills. I decided to take a picture of the Bergenia today. In a mild winter, the leaves stay green all year long. After several days of these extremely cold temperatures, I doubt that the Bergenia will have green leaves. P.S. Bergenia is primarily grown for its foliage. It is a biennial and has lovely pink flowers that bloom on a flower stalk.
Daisy Miller

