Photo 2881
January 13: Sweet Lillian Amaryllis
I grow amaryllis to provide cheer during the winter months. this variety of amaryllis is called Sweet Lillian.
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I struggled with keeping up with the 365 Project last year. A lot of...
plant
flower
winter
Lin
ace
How lovely
January 13th, 2024
