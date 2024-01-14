Previous
January 14: Red Lion Amaryllis by daisymiller
Photo 2882

January 14: Red Lion Amaryllis

The red lion amaryllis is blooming. This adds cheer to the cold winter day.
14th January 2024 14th Jan 24

Daisy Miller

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Fantastic color- so bold!!
January 15th, 2024  
