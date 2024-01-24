Previous
January 24: A dogwood leaf on a foggy morning by daisymiller
Photo 2891

January 24: A dogwood leaf on a foggy morning

It was a foggy morning. As I walked around the yard, I noticed this one lone leaf on the dogwood tree.
24th January 2024 24th Jan 24

Daisy Miller

ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I struggled with keeping up with the 365 Project last year. A lot of...
792% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise