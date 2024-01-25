Previous
January 25: Greening Up by daisymiller
Photo 2892

January 25: Greening Up

I wondered if the Bergenia plants would make it through the extreme cold spell. I was glad when I saw one green leaf on this one Bergenia plant.
25th January 2024 25th Jan 24

Daisy Miller

I like to express the beauty of the world through photography.
