Photo 2892
January 25: Greening Up
I wondered if the Bergenia plants would make it through the extreme cold spell. I was glad when I saw one green leaf on this one Bergenia plant.
25th January 2024
25th Jan 24
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography.
Tags
plant
,
winter
,
weather
