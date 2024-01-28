Previous
Next
January 28: Leaf Bowl by daisymiller
Photo 2895

January 28: Leaf Bowl

The snow melted and the rains came. The water collected in this leaf-shaped bowl. I almost stepped on this leaf before I saw it.
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

Daisy Miller

ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I struggled with keeping up with the 365 Project last year. A lot of...
793% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely bowl in nature !
January 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise