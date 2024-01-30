Previous
January 30: Country scene by daisymiller
January 30: Country scene

A friend drove me down the highway she lives on. I saw lots of pretty scenery. I liked this tree next to a cornfield.
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

Daisy Miller

Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely composition with the tree in silhouette against the lovely blue sky !
January 31st, 2024  
