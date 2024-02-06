February 6: Trust Building

I went downtown to take pictures of some of the downtown buildings for the Flash of Red BW challenge. I will have a busy week so took all my architecture shots for the week today. Each day, I will select one of the shots and do the BW processing.



This building is my favorite building in my city. It is the Trust Building. The building is undergoing the last phase of an extensive remodeling project. f you look carefully, the top of the turret has two color tones. The exterior building details used to be a reddish color. New black paint is modernizing the building's looks.



History: The cornerstone of the Missouri Trust Building was laid in 1888. Then, it was home for the Sedalia Trust Company. This institution went out of business during the 1929 stock market crash. The Sedalia Bank and Trust moved into the building. The building then was home to offices and was known as the Koppen Trust Building.



In 1997, an out of state restaurant owner bought the building. He had plans to make the building into an inn. Two consecutive fires, which were determined to be arson and hate crimes, destroyed the owner's dreams.



A group of concerned citizens grouped together in an effort to save the building and to find a new owner. Minimal repairs and maintenance were done during that time.



Finally, an owner was found. He agreed to maintain the historical aspects of the building, as well as repair and save it. The interior of the building is home to various offices, including one for my new attorney. Finishing work is being done on the outside. I am glad that this city landmark was saved.