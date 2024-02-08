February 8: Lots of History

There is a lot of history with these two downtown buildings.



The one on the left is known by the locals as the Montgomery Ward store even though that store moved out of the downtown in 1960. Then the building was home to a clothing store, a furniture store, and finally to a craft/fabric/bridal & tuxedo store. Last year, the last store moved out to a location near one of the highways., That leaves the building vacant. It is too nice of a building inside to be vacant for long.



The building on the right has been home to a lot of different businesses: funeral home, clothing store, music house, hardware store, jewelry stores, and a variety store. It is now home to one of the realty companies.