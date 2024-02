February 10: Hotel Bothwell

Hotel Bothwell has been welcoming guests to the downtown since the early 1920s. Its call to fame is that President Truman once stayed there. I enjoy the hotel at Christmas time. The hotel lobby is filled with Christmas trees. Each of the ornaments on the trees is unique and is for sale. I normally shoot the hotel from the front side, but decided to see how the hotel looks from the back side. The front side has more architectural details, but the back side is also impressive.