February 11: 1884

I like the downtown buildings on the west side of Ohio Street, because of the windows on the buildings. Wouldn't it be nice if our modern buildings had fancy window trims?



This building was built in 1884 (no surprise here). It was home to confectionery stores, grocery stores, and clothing stores. The JC Penny store was located here from 1922-1927. Now, law offices are located in this building.