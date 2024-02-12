Previous
February 12: Rosalie Amaryllis by daisymiller
February 12: Rosalie Amaryllis

I decided to work on getting better contrast in my black and white photos this week. I replaced the background with a black color. to better see the contrast I was adding to the blossoms.
12th February 2024 12th Feb 24

Daisy Miller

