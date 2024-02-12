Sign up
Previous
Photo 2910
February 12: Rosalie Amaryllis
I decided to work on getting better contrast in my black and white photos this week. I replaced the background with a black color. to better see the contrast I was adding to the blossoms.
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I struggled with keeping up with the 365 Project last year. A lot of...
3346
photos
25
followers
40
following
797% complete
View this month »
2903
2904
2905
2906
2907
2908
2909
2910
Tags
flowers
,
for
,
bw
,
2024
