February 13: Snow Crocus by daisymiller
Photo 2911

February 13: Snow Crocus

The yellow snow crocuses are blooming. This is always a welcome sign towards the end of winter. Spring is coming!
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

Daisy Miller

