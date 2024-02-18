Sign up
Photo 2916
February 18: Pussy Toes
My pussy willow has two "pussy toes" (buds that are opening up). That is always a good sign of spring.
18th February 2024
18th Feb 24
Daisy Miller
ace
@daisymiller
I like to express the beauty of the world through photography. I struggled with keeping up with the 365 Project last year. A lot of...
Tags
spring
,
bw
,
for2024
