Thank a farmer

We have only some farmland left in our area. The existing farms are commercial farms that sell wholesale. During this pandemic, several of them are now selling boxes to the public. You drive up, pay 10 and get a box full of mixed veggies. This is what they gave us--plus cucumbers and green beans. They are about the prettiest veggies I've ever seen! We are doing whatever we can to help others stay in business during this awful time. Be well!