Discuss
Photo 2356
Pelicans
Love the flight patterns of pelicans. Hoping you are all well!
15th April 2020
15th Apr 20
3
0
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things.
2581
photos
137
followers
129
following
645% complete
View this month »
5
3
365
NIKON D7500
12th April 2020 7:04am
sunrise
florida
pelicans
Cathy
ace
Like how each bird has its wings in a different position!
April 15th, 2020
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot and lovely pastel tones.
April 15th, 2020
Kerri Michaels
ace
very cool... they look like prehistoric birds lol
April 15th, 2020
