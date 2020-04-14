Previous
Next
Spring has sprung by danette
Photo 2355

Spring has sprung

Our tree loses all its leaves in the spring just before leafing out.
14th April 2020 14th Apr 20

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
645% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
It looks fabulous!
April 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise