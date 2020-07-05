Previous
Albert or maybe Alberta by danette
Photo 2398

Albert or maybe Alberta

Those are the names of the Gator mascots at UF. This is not one of them. :-)
5th July 2020 5th Jul 20

Danette Thompson

MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
