Photo 2398
Albert or maybe Alberta
Those are the names of the Gator mascots at UF. This is not one of them. :-)
5th July 2020
5th Jul 20
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
2391
2392
2393
2394
2395
2396
2397
2398
Views
1
365
NIKON D7500
3rd July 2020 10:04am
water
alligator
florida
everglades
