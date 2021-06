Lake Placid, Florida

A lesser known town than Lake Placid, NY. Did you know there is a connection? The Florida town was founded by Dr. Melvil Dewey, the inventor of the Dewey Decimal System. He was the founder of the Lake Placid Club in NY and proposed that name in 1927. Here, he is depicted on a mural. Lake Placid is known for its many murals. Also pictured is the old train station, which is now a train museum. Also pictured is the water tower, which still looks the same.