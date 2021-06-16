Sign up
Photo 2643
Caladium Capital of the World
Lake Placid, FL is known for their caladiums. This is a mural of one of their fields. I just ordered some more bulbs from one of their farmers.
16th June 2021
16th Jun 21
Danette Thompson
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
2869
photos
140
followers
137
following
5
1
365
NIKON D7500
11th June 2021 5:06pm
Tags
mural
,
farms
,
florida
,
caladiums
,
lakeplacid
mittens (Marilyn)
Very pretty mural. Enjoy your new plants, Danette.
June 16th, 2021
