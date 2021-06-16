Previous
Caladium Capital of the World by danette
Photo 2643

Caladium Capital of the World

Lake Placid, FL is known for their caladiums. This is a mural of one of their fields. I just ordered some more bulbs from one of their farmers.
16th June 2021 16th Jun 21

Danette Thompson

@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty mural. Enjoy your new plants, Danette.
June 16th, 2021  
