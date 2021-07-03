Sign up
Photo 2648
The color of scallops
I find it interesting how different they can be. This one was open. Do you see the little blue "eyes"?
3rd July 2021
3rd Jul 21
2
2
2642
2643
2644
2645
2646
2647
2648
2649
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
2nd July 2021 3:03pm
Tags
shells
,
florida
,
scallops
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful scallop shells! Blue eyes? No. Would make it hard for me to eat them if I saw blue eyes. I mean I see them, but I don't see them. =)
July 8th, 2021
Lisa Poland
ace
Yum! I collected some shells like this at the beach last month. Now I know what they are!
July 8th, 2021
