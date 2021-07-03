Previous
Next
The color of scallops by danette
Photo 2648

The color of scallops

I find it interesting how different they can be. This one was open. Do you see the little blue "eyes"?
3rd July 2021 3rd Jul 21

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
725% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful scallop shells! Blue eyes? No. Would make it hard for me to eat them if I saw blue eyes. I mean I see them, but I don't see them. =)
July 8th, 2021  
Lisa Poland ace
Yum! I collected some shells like this at the beach last month. Now I know what they are!
July 8th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise