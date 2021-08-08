Previous
Florida coastal scrub by danette
Photo 2668

Florida coastal scrub

It has taken me a while to appreciate the scrub lands we have in Florida. But now I see the beauty in the various plants and hammock areas, not to mention our awesome clouds! There are no palmettos in this photo, but they are close by.
Danette Thompson

