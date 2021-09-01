Sign up
Photo 2682
A window to another world
Going through old photos and remembering this fabulous drive in the ancient part of the Everglades. After reading the book, "The Swamp", it helps me appreciate the fact that we even still have an Everglades.
1st September 2021
1st Sep 21
1
1
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
2908
photos
137
followers
134
following
734% complete
2675
2676
2677
2678
2679
2680
2681
2682
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
28th January 2017 3:52pm
egret
,
swamp
,
everglades
Diana
ace
Such a great capture, reflections and title.
September 1st, 2021
