Previous
Next
A window to another world by danette
Photo 2682

A window to another world

Going through old photos and remembering this fabulous drive in the ancient part of the Everglades. After reading the book, "The Swamp", it helps me appreciate the fact that we even still have an Everglades.
1st September 2021 1st Sep 21

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
734% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a great capture, reflections and title.
September 1st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise