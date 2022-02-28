Previous
The Sentry by danette
The Sentry

This Burrowing Owl is one of two guarding the entrance to their home. Getting any closer would have caused him to react. Not sure how, but I know I am not supposed to irritate them.
28th February 2022

Danette Thompson

