Photo 2823
The Sentry
This Burrowing Owl is one of two guarding the entrance to their home. Getting any closer would have caused him to react. Not sure how, but I know I am not supposed to irritate them.
28th February 2022
28th Feb 22
Danette Thompson
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
1
365
NIKON D7500
27th February 2022 11:33am
owl
florida
burrowing
