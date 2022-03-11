Previous
Next
Flying into the weekend by danette
Photo 2831

Flying into the weekend

I hope you have a wonderful one!
11th March 2022 11th Mar 22

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
775% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

amyK ace
Nicely composed
March 12th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
So beautiful. The birds are wonderful.
March 12th, 2022  
Rick ace
Awesome capture.
March 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise