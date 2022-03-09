Sign up
Photo 2830
Broken sky
At twilight, I thought it was all rather abstract.
9th March 2022
9th Mar 22
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
9th March 2022 7:24pm
Tags
sky
clouds
twilight
