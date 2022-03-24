Previous
Reaching Up by danette
Photo 2841

Reaching Up

Early morning light on our front yard tree (about to leaf out).
Hubby had a rough night last night...this song is staying with me:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qkSBmRAVXNc
24th March 2022 24th Mar 22

Danette Thompson

Peter Dulis ace
lovely
March 24th, 2022  
KV ace
Love the shape of the branches and how they intertwine.
March 24th, 2022  
