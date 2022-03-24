Sign up
Photo 2841
Reaching Up
Early morning light on our front yard tree (about to leaf out).
Hubby had a rough night last night...this song is staying with me:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qkSBmRAVXNc
24th March 2022
24th Mar 22
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
March 24th, 2022
KV
ace
Love the shape of the branches and how they intertwine.
March 24th, 2022
