Mangroves by danette
Mangroves

This area, on the grounds of the Bonnet house, is full of Cypress trees along with their Cypress knees! The water is low as we are low on rain right now.
27th March 2022 27th Mar 22

Danette Thompson

@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
Cathy
This looks like something from a movie set... scary swamp creature!
March 27th, 2022  
