Photo 2844
Mangroves
This area, on the grounds of the Bonnet house, is full of Cypress trees along with their Cypress knees! The water is low as we are low on rain right now.
27th March 2022
27th Mar 22
1
1
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
26th March 2022 12:30pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
trees
,
knees
,
marsh
,
cypress
,
florida
Cathy
This looks like something from a movie set... scary swamp creature!
March 27th, 2022
365 Project
