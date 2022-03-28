Previous
100 years difference by danette
Photo 2845

100 years difference

The property of the Bonnet House abuts many new condos, presenting quite the contrast to old and new Fort Lauderdale.
28th March 2022 28th Mar 22

Danette Thompson

mittens (Marilyn) ace
I love your pov on this. Looks so pretty there.
March 28th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Neat pov and reflections
March 28th, 2022  
Diana ace
Wonderful pov and reflections. Fort Lauderdale is such a wonderful place, wish I could go back.
March 28th, 2022  
