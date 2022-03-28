Sign up
Photo 2845
100 years difference
The property of the Bonnet House abuts many new condos, presenting quite the contrast to old and new Fort Lauderdale.
28th March 2022
28th Mar 22
Danette Thompson
6
3
2
365
NIKON D7500
26th March 2022 12:17pm
Tags
house
historical
florida
condo
bonnet
slough
ftlauderdale
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
I love your pov on this. Looks so pretty there.
March 28th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Neat pov and reflections
March 28th, 2022
Diana
ace
Wonderful pov and reflections. Fort Lauderdale is such a wonderful place, wish I could go back.
March 28th, 2022
