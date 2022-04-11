God made little boys

Why God Made Little Boys

God made the world out of His dreams



Of magic mountains, oceans and streams,



Prairies and plans and wooded land,



Then paused and thought “I need someone to stand



On top of mountains, to conquer the seas,



Explore the plains and climb the trees.



Someone to start out small and to grow,



Sturdy, strong as a tree…” And so,



He created boys, full of spirit and fun,



To explore and conquer, to romp and run.



With dirty faces and banged up chins,



With courageous hearts and boyish grins.



When He had completed the task He’d begun



He surely said “A job well done”.



(I don't know the author of this poem.)