Photo 2858
God made little boys
Why God Made Little Boys
God made the world out of His dreams
Of magic mountains, oceans and streams,
Prairies and plans and wooded land,
Then paused and thought “I need someone to stand
On top of mountains, to conquer the seas,
Explore the plains and climb the trees.
Someone to start out small and to grow,
Sturdy, strong as a tree…” And so,
He created boys, full of spirit and fun,
To explore and conquer, to romp and run.
With dirty faces and banged up chins,
With courageous hearts and boyish grins.
When He had completed the task He’d begun
He surely said “A job well done”.
(I don't know the author of this poem.)
11th April 2022
11th Apr 22
1
0
Danette Thompson
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a sweet shot and a wonderful poem to go with it.
April 11th, 2022
