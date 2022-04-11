Previous
Why God Made Little Boys
God made the world out of His dreams

Of magic mountains, oceans and streams,

Prairies and plans and wooded land,

Then paused and thought “I need someone to stand

On top of mountains, to conquer the seas,

Explore the plains and climb the trees.

Someone to start out small and to grow,

Sturdy, strong as a tree…” And so,

He created boys, full of spirit and fun,

To explore and conquer, to romp and run.

With dirty faces and banged up chins,

With courageous hearts and boyish grins.

When He had completed the task He’d begun

He surely said “A job well done”.

(I don't know the author of this poem.)
11th April 2022 11th Apr 22

Danette Thompson

@danette
Such a sweet shot and a wonderful poem to go with it.
April 11th, 2022  
