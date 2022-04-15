Previous
Good Friday by danette
Photo 2862

Good Friday

Saw this heart shape in the sky today and thought it appropriate for Good Friday.
"For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever should believeth in him should not parish but have everlasting life." John 3:16
Danette Thompson

Shepherdman
Most appropriate. We look forward to celebrating the Risen Lord on Easter Day.
April 15th, 2022  
