Photo 2862
Good Friday
Saw this heart shape in the sky today and thought it appropriate for Good Friday.
"For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever should believeth in him should not parish but have everlasting life." John 3:16
15th April 2022
15th Apr 22
1
0
Danette Thompson
@danette
Shepherdman
Most appropriate. We look forward to celebrating the Risen Lord on Easter Day.
April 15th, 2022
