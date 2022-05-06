Sign up
Photo 2877
Everglades Fire at Night
One of the fires currently burning near us in the Everglades. At this point, about 8000 acres have burned and it/they are 20% contained.
6th May 2022
6th May 22
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things.
3106
photos
132
followers
132
following
2870
2871
2872
2873
2874
2875
2876
2877
Views
3
365
NIKON D7500
5th May 2022 8:36pm
Tags
night
,
fire
,
florida
,
everglades
