Everglades Fire at Night by danette
Photo 2877

Everglades Fire at Night

One of the fires currently burning near us in the Everglades. At this point, about 8000 acres have burned and it/they are 20% contained.
6th May 2022 6th May 22

Danette Thompson

@danette
