Photo 2932
Worship?
This group was out on the beach prior to the full moon.
15th July 2022
15th Jul 22
1
1
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
3161
photos
135
followers
134
following
803% complete
View this month »
2925
2926
2927
2928
2929
2930
2931
2932
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
13th July 2022 8:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
group
,
worship
Diana
ace
What an amazing sight and capture!
July 15th, 2022
