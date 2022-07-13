Sign up
Photo 2931
Selfie by moonlight
I was taking a wide photo of the full moon and noticed the two by the water taking selfies. The weather sure did not cooperate!
13th July 2022
13th Jul 22
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
3160
photos
135
followers
134
following
803% complete
View this month »
2924
2925
2926
2927
2928
2929
2930
2931
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
13th July 2022 8:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moon
,
full
,
selfie
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and golden glow!
July 14th, 2022
