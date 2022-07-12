Previous
Almost there by danette
Almost there

Went outside to smoke some chicken last night and noticed the nearly full moon peaking over the trees. It was bright! Hope to see it rise tonight.
12th July 2022

Danette Thompson

Joan Robillard
Beautiful
July 13th, 2022  
PhotoCrazy
Wonderful!
July 13th, 2022  
Peter Dulis
nice but blurry
July 13th, 2022  
Danette Thompson
@pdulis yes, it was handheld and the trees are not in focus.
July 13th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn)
Amazing looking moon. Beautiful capture.
July 13th, 2022  
