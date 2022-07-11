Previous
Next
Blue Moon by danette
Photo 2929

Blue Moon

Thaks for stopping by! Comments always appreciated.
11th July 2022 11th Jul 22

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
802% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a lovely blue moon.
July 11th, 2022  
Mags ace
Beautiful!!!
July 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise