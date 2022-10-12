Previous
Next
Autumn leaves by danette
Photo 2994

Autumn leaves

In Florida, autumn is often subtle and later in the year. Taken in Tennessee a short while ago.
12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
820% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Lovely fall colors!
October 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise