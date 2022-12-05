Sign up
Photo 3030
Small Town Christmas
Clewiston, Florida, sits on the south bank of Lake Okeechobee. It is home to US Sugar. I liked this display in front of City Hall.
5th December 2022
5th Dec 22
0
0
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
